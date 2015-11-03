A small airplane piloted by a former Wal-Mart Stores Inc executive parachuted onto a Fayetteville, Arkansas, street on Tuesday after encountering difficulty, injuring the three people on board and the driver of a pickup truck.

Fayetteville police said the single-engine, fixed-wing Cirrus airplane piloted by Bill Simon, 56, the former chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., experienced oil pressure problems shortly after taking off from Bentonville, Arkansas, bound for Waco, Texas.

Simon deployed the plane's emergency parachute, allowing it to drift to a street below where it collided with the truck, police said.

Simon, co-pilot Cliff Slincard, 59, and passenger Maurice Willis, 47, were taken to a hospital as was the driver of the pickup truck, Shakemia Harris, 30.

Fayetteville police Sergeant Craig Stout described the injuries as scrapes and bruises.

