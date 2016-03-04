LITTLE ROCK, Ark. An Arkansas woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for slicing open her ex-boyfriend's hand with a knife and biting off one of his eyebrows when he tried to break off the relationship, law enforcement authorities said on Friday.

Latosha Wilbourn, 34, admitted to slashing her 55-year-old former companion during an argument in January 2015 at the home the two shared at Hot Springs, a resort city about 50 miles southwest of Little Rock, police said.

The victim in the attack, Charles Willis Jr., received more than a dozen stitches to his hand and treatment for a bruise to his head after being struck with a stick, police said.

When Willis returned to the residence the following day to retrieve his belongings, the two argued again, police said.

"She pulled him out of his chair, threw him on the bed, got on top of him and bit off his right eyebrow,” Corporal Kirk Zaner of the Hot Springs Police Department said on Friday.

"He had to fight her off with a hammer,” Zaner added.

Wilbourn has not spoken to the news media about the charges and was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Steve Barnes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bill Rigby)