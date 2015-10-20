LITTLE ROCK, Ark. The Arkansas Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked the executions of two inmates scheduled for Wednesday, ruling the prisoners were entitled to a hearing on whether the state improperly withheld information about the chemicals in its lethal injection mix.

The court imposed a stay on executions until at least March, when the inmates' case heads to trial.

The inmates, looking to keep in place a decade-long hiatus on executions in Arkansas, contend a recent state law that conceals drug suppliers' identities conflicts with a settlement in an earlier case in which the state agreed to provide the information.

The Supreme Court held that their arguments constitute “bona fide constitutional claims.”

A lengthy legal proceeding could complicate matters because one of the drugs the state obtained for its lethal injection mix, vecuronium bromide, expires in June. The drug causes paralysis and stops breathing.

Prison officials have said the manufacturer will not furnish additional stocks for fear of adverse publicity or litigation, and that they are unaware of another source.

Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, had scheduled eight condemned inmates to be put to death in pairs on four nights over four months beginning Oct. 21. The state attorney general has said all eight have exhausted all appeals.

"It is unfortunate that this further delays justice for the victims. I will continue to defend Arkansas’ lethal injection statute and fight for the victims and their grieving families," state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said.

An Arkansas judge issued an order this month that temporarily blocked the executions after lawyers for the death row inmates challenged the secrecy provisions.

Arkansas is the only state in the U.S. South to not have carried out an execution in recent years. Legal and political battles over death chamber procedures and stays of executions for other inmates have been the main reasons why the state has not carried out an execution since 2005.

Many of the 31 states that have the death penalty have been scrambling for lethal injection chemicals after drug makers in Europe began banning sales to U.S. prison systems about four years ago due to ethical concerns.

States have often turned to lightly regulated U.S. compounding pharmacies, which can mix chemicals, for their execution drugs.

Lawyers for death row inmates contend the chemical combinations provided by these suppliers could be tainted and cause undue pain and suffering in violation of U.S. law.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh)