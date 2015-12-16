LITTLE ROCK, Ark. An Arkansas judge suspended over accusations made by a state commission that he exchanged judicial leniency for sexual favors, and spanking at least one defendant, on Wednesday submitted court papers where he denied the allegations.

Joseph Boeckmann, a part-time judge in a largely rural district in eastern Arkansas, was accused in November of using his office “to form personal and sexual relationships with certain litigants," sometimes in exchange for reduced sentences and fines.

He is also suspected of spanking a defendant, both for his sexual pleasure and for punishment, a report from the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission said.

In his response, Boeckmann said in the papers that he "denies the allegations of improper demeanor, appearance of impropriety or violations of the criminal law" including spanking a male litigant.

The filing also denied claims made in the commission's report that there was child pornography on his computer.

"Boeckmann specifically denies that he has possessed pornographic images of young males under the age of 18," it said.

Boeckmann was suspended in November by the chief justice of the state Supreme Court pending further investigation.

