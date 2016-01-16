LITTLE ROCK, Ark. An Arkansas man was convicted of capital murder and kidnapping on Friday for killing a real estate agent who he abducted under the guise of inspecting a house for sale.

The defendant, Arron Lewis, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Beverly Carter, 50, who was found buried in a shallow grave four days after her disappearance in September, 2014.

A massive manhunt was launched for Carter with the case resonating through the real estate industry nationwide as a cautionary tale on the risks to brokers, especially women, of showing properties alone.

At the request of the victim’s family, who cited religious beliefs, the state did not seek the death penalty.

Carter was abducted from a residence in an isolated Little Rock suburb. Lewis initially intended a kidnapping for ransom but later killed the woman, prosecutors said.

The jury deliberated less than an hour before returning its verdict.

Lewis, 35, who had numerous prior felony convictions, testified Carter died accidentally during a tryst with him and his former wife, whom he sought to protect by disposing of the dead woman’s body.

Lewis' ex-wife, who testified for the state, disputed Lewis’s account and described her role as assisting in the abduction.

The woman, Crystal Lowery, 42, pleaded guilty last year to reduced murder and kidnapping charges in exchange for her testimony against Lewis. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

A state pathologist testified Carter died of asphyxiation after her head was wrapped in repeated layers of duct tape.

(Reporting by Steve Barnes; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Andrew Hay)