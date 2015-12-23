LITTLE ROCK, Ark. An 18-year-old Arkansas woman was killed and a toddler was injured on Wednesday when a tree crashed into her house after being uprooted by powerful winds during a storm, emergency officials said.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where its condition was unknown, Pope County Arkansas Sheriff Shane Jones said.

Three other people in the house near Atkins, about 60 miles northwest of Little Rock, escaped without serious injuries, the sheriff said.

A photo published on the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's website shows the tree crashed through a ground floor window of the home, and split a large section of the roof.

The names of the individuals were not immediately available.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch on Wednesday for large sections of the state, with heavy winds stretching from Louisiana to Illinois.

(Reporting by Steve Barnes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Richard Chang)