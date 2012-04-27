Trucker Arkansas Best Corp ABFS.O reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by higher costs and lower daily tonnage levels.

Daily tonnage — the amount of cargo a truck carries — which was impacted by pricing actions taken last year, was effectively 12.5 percent below last year's levels, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Net loss for the first quarter rose to $18.2 million, or 71 cents per share, from $12.8 million, or 51 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $440.9 million for the quarter ended March 31.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 18 cents per share on revenue of $450.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Arkansas Best's shares — which have fallen 9 percent since the Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company reported fourth-quarter results in January — closed at $17.38 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

