MILAN Giorgio Armani said on Wednesday he would showcase the spring summer 2018 collection of his Emporio Armani women's line in London this September rather than in Milan, on the day the renovated Bond Street Emporio Armani store opens.

Both Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani spring summer collections usually go on show in Milan in June for men and in September for women.

"London, dynamic, energetic and cosmopolitan is the perfect setting for my Emporio Armani collection," the 82-year-old Italian fashion designer said in a statement.

The show will be held on Sept. 17, during London fashion week.

Armani took a similar decision for the September show last year, which was moved to Paris to coincide with the restyling of his store in the French capital.

In February, the group announced a reorganization of its portfolio, bringing the Armani Collezioni and Armani Jeans lines under its Emporio Armani brand.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Louise Ireland)