Flooring products maker Armstrong World Industries Inc's (AWI.N) first-quarter results came in below market expectations, hurt by lower sales volumes across its segments, and expects sales for the year to be at the lower end of its forecast.

Armstrong World, which also makes ceiling systems and kitchen and bathroom cabinets for commercial and residential buildings, had forecast 2012 sales of $2.9 billion to $3 billion.

Armstrong World said sales volumes declined across all segments and geographies, and end-market recovery remained "spotty and inconsistent," particularly in Europe, which accounted for more than 20 percent of total sales in 2011.

The company said sales volumes were also affected by weak demand from North America commercial markets late in the quarter.

Residential renovations would drive demand in the second half of 2012, it said in a statement.

First-quarter net income rose to $18.2 million, or 31 cents per share, from $13.5 million, or 23 cents per share, last year. Excluding items, the company earned 47 cents per share.

Net sales fell about 3 percent to $668 million.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of $694.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company closed at $46.49 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)