LOS ANGELES A truck driver featured on the "America's Most Wanted" TV show has been arrested in California over the 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend in Canada, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.

Ninderjit Singh, 33, the fugitive suspect caught by police, is an Indian national who is a legal resident of Canada but had fled to the United States, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

He was featured on "America's Most Wanted" in 2000, but the break in the case that led to Singh's arrest on Friday did not come until Vancouver police recently got information he might be in the Los Angeles area, ICE said.

Singh had in fact taken up residence in San Jacinto, 75 miles east of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Investigators determined Singh was working as a long-haul truck driver, but they were still not sure he was the suspect they were seeking. So the California Highway Patrol pulled him over in his big-rig in Irvine, southern California, and issued him a ticket, ICE said.

Thumbprints taken during the traffic stop confirmed Singh was the suspect Canadian authorities were seeking in the 1999 shooting death of his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend, Poonam Randhawa, in Vancouver, ICE said.

As a result, he was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations agents and local police, ICE said.

Singh was being detained on a provisional arrest warrant, which is the first step toward extradition to Canada, authorities said.

