NEW YORK Works by Damien Hirst, Ed Ruscha and Roy Lichtenstein are among Post-War and Contemporary art that will be sold by Christie's at an auction next month that will also feature 45 works from the collection of Silicon Valley pioneer Peter Norton.

The First Open sale on March 7, which is designed to spotlight emerging artists and lesser-known works by established artists like Andy Warhol, will include five works donated by artists to benefit the gay-youth support group, The Trevor Project.

Hirst's seminal dot paintings, "Rubidium Chloride," which is estimated to sell for up to $800,000, is expected to lead the sale.

"Many of the works represent the leading artists of the contemporary art world that Mr. Norton has supported since the inception of their careers," Christie's said in a statement.

An earlier group of works from Norton's collection fetched more than $30 million at Christie's in November, doubling the pre-sale estimate and setting records for more than a dozen artists, including Paul McCarthy and Barbara Kruger.

Norton, who created hugely successful software programs including the Norton AntiVirus, which later merged into Symantec, is one of the most active and adventurous collectors or emerging artists, according to Christie's.

Works by Chuck Close, Takashi Murakami, Christopher Wool and Martin Creed will also go under the hammer in New York.

Highlights of the sale include Jim Hodges' tapestry, "Here's Where We Will Stay," composed of headscarves and other pieces of fabric in silk and chiffon, which is estimated at $400,000 to $600,000, and a Yinka Shonibare large installation that reimagines a Victorian parlor. It is expected to fetch $120,000 to $180,000.

Elizabeth Peyton's portrait, "Mark Webber," estimated to fetch up to $300,000, and Ruscha's "Blue Scream," which could sell for as much as $200,000, will also be featured.

Hodges, Roni Horn, Jack Pierson, Marilyn Minter and Dahn Vo contributed their works to benefit The Trevor Project. Estimates for the works run from $4,000 to $20,000.

All the art in the auction will be exhibited at Christie's in New York from March 3 to 7.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Patricia Reaney)