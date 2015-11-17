International auction house Sotheby's said on Tuesday it will hold its first sale of "Star Wars" memorabilia, amassed by a Japanese collector, in the run-up to the release of the new film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in December.

On Dec. 11 Sotheby's will auction off some 600 "Star Wars" action figures, replica Darth Vader helmets, autographed Lightsabers, vintage film posters and a Jabba the Hutt cookie jar.

The items are valued from $100 to $35,000 -- the highest valuation being for two sets of “Power of the Force” coins, mounted together, that were only available on special request from the U.S. toy manufacturer Kenner, Sotheby's said.

"From the moment 'Star Wars' first hit the cinemas in May 1977, it has grown to become an unparalleled cultural phenomenon, inspiring collectors from across the globe," Sotheby's said in a press release announcing the auction, which will be held online.

The items come from the collection of the Japanese clothing designer and entrepreneur who goes by the name of Nigo, Sotheby's said.

