Luxury tycoon Arnault to revamp Paris museum
PARIS French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault is expanding his art museum empire with plans to renovate a disused public building near his Louis Vuitton Foundation on the outskirts of Paris.
LONDON A museum in the British city of Portsmouth that displays the salvaged hulk of King Henry VIII's flagship "Mary Rose", which sank in an attack on a French invasion fleet in 1545, is among the six finalists named on Thursday for a 100,000-pound ($167,800) prize.
The Mary Rose Museum made the shortlist for Museum of the Year, the Art Fund charity said, for its "extraordinary and elegant" exhibition of the ship, which was rediscovered in 1971 and salvaged in one of the costliest such operations in history.
Other finalists for the award, whose winner will be announced in July, are the Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft in the English county of East Sussex, the Hayward Gallery in London, the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in Norwich, Tate Britain in London and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield.
Stephen Deuchar, director of the Art Fund, and chairman of the judges, said in a statement that given the quality of the competition for the prize, it is "no wonder that the international reputation of UK museums is riding so high".
The Art Fund is a British fundraising charity for art.
(This story has been fixed to change the location of the museum in the third paragraph to Wakefield)
($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
PARIS French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault is expanding his art museum empire with plans to renovate a disused public building near his Louis Vuitton Foundation on the outskirts of Paris.
LONDON One of the UK's first major exhibitions charting modern and contemporary American pop art opened at the British Museum in London this week, with works from New York’s Museum of Modern Art and Washington DC's National Gallery of Art.
LONDON A painting of flowers by Gustav Klimt sold in London for 48 million pounds ($59 million), a record for a work by the Austrian artist and the third-highest price for any work sold at auction in Europe, Sotheby's said on Thursday.