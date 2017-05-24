BEIJING A new digital interactive exhibition in Beijing allows visitors to create their own art and see it immediately reflected in the work being displayed around them.

The project, "Living Digital Forest and Future Park", is the first to be opened in China by the Japanese art collective teamLab.

The Tokyo-based company said its work aims to blend art, science and technology into an interactive experience.

The Beijing exhibition includes a digital garden of floating flowers and forest animals, and a crystal universe of light sculptures.

Visitors can use their smartphones to send commands to change the artworks around them automatically according to the chosen patterns.

Children can scan their drawn art and have it incorporated into an animated world of colorful rockets and vehicles moving on a rollercoaster-like highway.

"Here I have the chance to spend some time with my child and do something together that greatly enriches his mind," said Ren Lei, who was drawing at a table with his six-year-old son.

The exhibition will run to October 10 in Beijing before it moves to Shenzhen in the south.

