HONG KONG - British artist Tracey Emin showcased on Monday her "I Cried Because I Love You" exhibition, taking place in two Hong Kong galleries, marking her first solo presentation in Greater China.

The display features paintings, embroidery, neon and a bronze sculpture, many of them depicting Emin's naked body. The artist, who came to prominence in the 1990s, said she got the name from an old watercolor she found in her studio in France.

"And then I kept playing with it and then I realized 'I Cried Because I Love You' is really positive, it is really good. And I think almost everybody's loved someone so much that it hurts," she said

"You just feel like if you don't see them you'll implode ... It's more about that feeling, that feeling of love and understanding love. But it's not unrequited love. It's an impossible love and that's what I am talking about."

Emin said she worked from photographs of herself to convey the physicality of her body for her latest work and added that she thought her honesty did not always go down well with everyone in the art world.

"I don't think it becomes easier, it becomes harder. And also ... being an artist and being well known and being recognized is not good. It's not good for my career," she said.

"I'm not taken seriously, I never have been taken seriously on certain echelons of the art world because I'm like this ... I think art ... should be for everybody and it should be accessible."