Insurance broker Arthur J. Gallagher & Co's (AJG.N) earnings narrowly missed Wall Street estimates as higher compensation and operating costs offset better-than-expected revenue.

For July-September, the company earned $46.7 million, or 41 cents a share, compared with $46.2 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 43 cents a share below analysts' expectations of 44 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue at the company rose 21 percent to $562 million, helped by a 20 percent jump at its brokerage segment and a 25 percent increase from risk management.

Analysts had expected revenue of $536 million.

