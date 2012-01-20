LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - - Warner Bros. has joust -- er, just -- taken "Arthur & Lancelot" off its calendar, TheWrap has confirmed. But that's not the studio's only stalled project: "Jack the Giant Killer 3D" has bumped to 2013.

The "Arthur & Lancelot" project, starring Kit Harington and Joel Kinnaman, is the latest big-budget movie to be put on pause over budget concerns. Previously set for release in March 2013, its projected production cost has risen as high as $130 million.

Bryan Singer's "Jack the Giant Killer 3D," on the other hand, is being delayed for competitive reasons -- even though a trailer for the movie has already been released. Previously due June 15 -- the same day -- it is now due March 22, 2013.

Paramount's "Madagascar 3" is coming out the week before; Disney's "Brave" is due a week later.

Warner Bros. is also shifting its "Rock of Ages" film with New Line -- but to a more minor degree. The movie based on the Broadway musical is now due June 15 instead of June 1.

