LOS ANGELES Los Angeles County Coroner's examiners have completed an autopsy on the body of artist Mike Kelley but have not yet determined a cause of death pending further tests, a spokesman said on Friday.

A friend found Kelley, 57, dead in the bathtub of his home in the Los Angeles suburb of South Pasadena on Tuesday and authorities have said they were investigating the case as a possible suicide.

Los Angeles County Coroner's spokesman Lt. Larry Dietz said the additional tests likely included toxicology, which could take six to eight weeks to complete.

Kelley, an influential contemporary artist based in Los Angeles, was last seen alive on Sunday. Authorities say no suicide note was found in the home and there was no evidence of foul play.

Born in a suburb of Detroit in 1954, Kelley was a founding member of the band Destroy All Monsters in the mid-1970s before moving to California and attending the California Institute of the Arts.

Kelley, who worked in music, film, performance, drawing, sculpture and installations, was also credited with advocating for other artists and writing extensively about the subject.

