SYDNEY/TOKYO Japan's Asahi Group Holdings (2502.T) is in the final stage of negotiations to buy New Zealand beverages group Independent Liquor from private equity firms Unitas and Pacific Equity Partners (PEP), two sources said on Wednesday.

Asahi may complete a deal as early as next week, the two sources familiar with the situation said, although one source added it was still not clear if the Japanese firm would acquire the entire company.

Asahi was expected to pay around 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) if it acquired all shares in the New Zealand firm, one of the sources and Japanese media reports said.

Unitas and PEP acquired Independent Liquor in 2006 for more than $1 billion. China's Bright Food Group had been among the list of possible buyers, sources have said previously.

Asahi and PEP declined to comment. Unitas was not immediately available to comment.

PEP and Unitas had been looking at selling a stake in the firm but were also open to a full sale, sources have said previously. The firms hired UBS AG UBSN.VX to find strategic partners in the business earlier this year.

Asahi, the maker of Japan's top-selling "Super Dry" beer and soft drinks such as the "Wonda" canned coffee brand, joins a growing list of Japanese beverage makers looking abroad for profits as they face sagging domestic consumption and a strong yen.

Japan's Nikkei business daily said on Sunday Asahi aimed to reach an agreement this week, but one source a deal was more likely next week.

Independent Liquor, which was founded in Auckland, New Zealand in 1987, had NZ$414.4 million in revenue last year, but recorded a loss of NZ$22.7 million. The firm is eyeing expansion into the United States and China.

Over the last 5 years, Asahi has acquired a stake in China's Tsingtao Brewery and acquired the Australian business of Schweppes, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In addition, the firm has also announced plans to buy Permanis, the Malaysian bottler for beverage giant PepsiCo (PEP.N), for about $275 million and the mineral water and juice business of Australia's P&N Beverages for about $200 million.

Overseas expansion is a crucial component of Asahi's plan to boost group revenues to 2-2.5 trillion yen in 2015, up from around 1.5 trillion yen now. It aims to generate 20-30 percent of its sales overseas.

Private equity firms Unitas and Pacific Equity Partners acquired Independent Liquor in 2006 for more than $1 billion, and China's Bright Food Group has been among the list of possible buyers, sources had told Reuters.

Unitas is a buyout group formerly known as CCMP. That group spun out of J.P. Morgan when the bank decided to hive off its private equity arm. Pacific Equity Partners is a buyout fund focused on investments in Australia and New Zealand. ($1 = 77.290 Japanese Yen)

(Editing by Ed Davies)