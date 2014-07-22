Swatch Group seeing strong demand so far in 2017: CEO
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
U.S. auto dealer Asbury Automotive Group Inc posted a better-than-expected 33 percent jump in quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for luxury vehicles.
The company, which gets most of its revenue from the sale of luxury and mid-line cars made by BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Honda, said it sold 13 percent more luxury cars at stores opened for at least a year.
Total new vehicle sales were up 12 percent for the second quarter ended June 30, the company said.
Overall U.S. auto sales rose 1.2 percent in June, beating expectations of a decline of 3 percent, according to industry consultant Autodata Corp.
General Motors Co beat Wall Street's low expectations as well as negative publicity over a flood of safety recalls, reporting a 1 percent rise in U.S. sales in June.
Larger rival Autonation Inc also posted strong results last week on the back of increased new vehicle sales..
Asbury's net income rose to $35.9 million, or $1.18 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $27 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 12 percent to $1.50 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.09 per share on revenue $1.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares closed at $70.78 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. They have risen about 57 percent in the past year, compared with a 16 percent gain in the S&P 500 Index.
MUNICH Lufthansa announced a higher than expected 2017 profit target on Thursday, saying a rebound in demand in the United States and Asia and a breakthrough pay deal with pilots had improved its prospects.
SYDNEY Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut the cost of middle and senior management roles at its Hong Kong head office by 30 percent, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, a day after the airline reported its first annual loss since 2008.