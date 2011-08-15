U.S. photovoltaic cell maker Ascent Solar Technologies Inc ASTI.O agreed to sell about a fifth of its shares and jointly set up manufacturing units in east Asia with China's TFG Radiant Group, in a deal valued of about $450 million.

Ascent sold 6.4 million shares at $1.15 per share, a 56 percent premium to the stock's Friday close of 73 cents on Nasdaq.

TFG will also receive the right to purchase an additional 9.5 million Ascent shares at $1.55 per share.

"This partnership enables Ascent to pursue the building integrated and building applied photovoltaic markets," Ascent Chairman Amit Kumar said in a statement.

TFG, a joint venture between Radiant Group and Tertius Financial Group, has committed $165 million for setting up manufacturing facilities in east Asia.

Ascent will receive license fees and milestone payments tied to the achievement of certain production and cost goals. The total milestone payments could exceed $250 million over multiple years, Ascent said.

