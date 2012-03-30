Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Plastics company A. Schulman Inc (SHLM.O) said it has increased its quarterly cash dividend by about 12 percent to 19 cents per share.
The company, which makes plastic compounds and resins, will pay the dividend on May 1 to shareholders of record on April 19.
A. Schulman had raised its dividend by about 10 percent in October last year.
It had reported first-quarter profit above analysts' expectations in January.
The company's shares closed at $27.15 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.