UBS cuts bonus pool by 17 percent, CEO makes $13.5 million
ZURICH UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
Specialty chemical maker A. Schulman Inc (SHLM.O) raised its full-year profit outlook, topping the average analyst expectation, citing strengthening demand in Europe and relatively stable raw material prices.
The company, which also reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, raised its 2014 adjusted profit to $2.23-$2.28 per share from $2.13-$2.18.
Analysts on average were expecting $2.16 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region rose 12 percent in the second quarter ended February28, helped by demand from automotive, electronics & electrical markets.
Total revenue increased 13 percent to $588.5 million.
Net income attributable to A. Schulman fell to $6.8 million, or 23 cents per share, from $11.8 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier. (link.reuters.com/cyq38v)
Adjusted profit from continuing operations was 39 cents per share, higher than analysts' average estimate of 33 cents per share.
A. Schulman's shares closed at $36.32 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.