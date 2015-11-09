Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt looks on at their annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Australian port and rail firm Asciano Ltd AIO.AX said on Tuesday it had received a takeover proposal from a consortium led by Qube Holdings (QUB.AX), challenging a rival offer from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO).

The offer from Qube, along with partners Global Infrastructure Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, implied a value of A$9.25 per Asciano share, a 5.9 percent premium to Monday's close, and valuing the company at A$9.02 billion ($6.35 billion). Brookfield's bid was at A$9.22 a share.

Asciano said its board was considering the proposal. It also said it would continue to unanimously recommend the Brookfield proposal announced on Monday.

($1 = 1.4196 Australian dollars)

