PHNOM PENH A planned economic union in Southeast Asia may have to be delayed by a year until the end of 2015 because some countries would not be ready, Surin Pitsuwan, secretary-general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said on Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting of ASEAN energy ministers in Phnom Penh, he said finance ministers had asked him for the delay at a recent meeting, and he would put the idea to heads of government at a summit in November.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The ASEAN Economic Community, which was due to start on January 1, 2015, would allow free movement of goods, capital and skilled labor across the region.

(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Writing by Alan Raybould)