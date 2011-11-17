BRUSSELS The European Union said on Thursday the endorsement by Southeast Asian nations of Myanmar as chair of their regional grouping was a sign that they approved the country's reforms and believed they would continue.

The 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) formally gave Myanmar the chairmanship of the group for 2014, Myanmar government officials said at an ASEAN summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

The government of Myanmar, also known as Burma, has recently called for peace with ethnic minority groups, some tolerance of criticism, the suspension of an unpopular Chinese-funded dam project and the legalization of labor unions.

But there is still skepticism over the extent of the reforms, and U.S. President Barack Obama said in Australia on Thursday that "violations of human rights persist."

The EU did not criticize Myanmar's government.

"We have taken good note of the endorsement by the ASEAN Foreign Ministers for Myanmar to take the chair of ASEAN in 2014," said an EU spokesman in emailed comments.

"We read this as a clear sign that Myanmar's partners in ASEAN approve the reforms steps taken by the government in Naypyitaw (Myanmar's capital) so far, and that they trust that reform will continue."

(Reporting by Sebastian Moffett; editing by Rex Merrifield)