KUALA LUMPUR U.S. President Barack Obama said on Saturday the Mali hotel attacks only stiffened the resolve of the United States and its allies, which would be relentless in fighting those targeting its citizens and would allow militants no safe haven.

In a speech at a regional summit in Malaysia, Obama described Friday's raid and hostage incident in Mali as "another awful reminder of the scourge of terrorism."

"It stiffens our resolve to meet these challenges," he said. "The United States will be relentless."

Obama said the United States is trying to account for Americans who may have been at Mali hotel. At least one American citizen has been identified among the 19 dead. He said U.S. forces in Mali helped prevent a greater loss of life.

