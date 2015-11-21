KUALA LUMPUR U.S. President Barack Obama said on Saturday the United States was working with Southeast Asian allies to preserve maritime security and freedom of navigation and said economic disputes should not be settled by bullying.

"We believe economic disputes should be resolved by dialogue not by bullying or coercion," he said in a speech on trade and economic integration at a regional summit in Malaysia. Obama did not name or accuse any particular country.

"The United States is working ... to uphold the freedom of navigation and ensure disputes in the region are resolved peacefully," he said.

