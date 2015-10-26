TOKYO Japanese banks Ashikaga Holdings Co Ltd (7167.T) and Joyo Bank Ltd 8333.T said on Monday they were in merger talks, in a deal that would create the country's third-largest regional lender by assets as the industry faces bleak growth prospects.

Japan's more than 100 regional banks have been in the spotlight over the past year due to expectations of mergers and acquisitions, as the regulator has been pressuring them to come up with long-term strategies to cope with shrinking markets.

Unlike bigger banks such as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T), which can count on overseas businesses to make up for tepid growth in domestic operations, regional banks are tied to fortunes of their local economies - which are being squeezed by a rapidly aging population in Japan.

Ashikaga and Joyo separately issued statements late on Monday confirming media reports of the merger talks.

Ashikaga, a little over one-third owned by Nomura Holdings Co (8604.T), and Joyo Bank are both based on the outskirts of Tokyo and the combination would create a bank with 15.2 trillion yen ($125.6 billion) in assets.

In November last year, two pairs of banks, including second-largest regional lender Bank of Yokohama Ltd 8332.T, announced mergers, stoking hopes that more would follow.

Ashikaga has long been considered one of the most likely to make such a move, as its biggest shareholder Nomura has been widely expected by industry players to eventually sell its stake.

Joyo has been cited by industry officials as a potential suitor for Ashikaga, as the fact their operations are geographically close would ease a merger process.

($1 = 121.0400 yen)

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Pravin Char)