Chemical maker Ashland (ASH.N) posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped mostly by strong sales of specialty ingredients used in the drug and food industries.

For the first quarter ended December 31, Ashland posted net income of $61 million, or 77 cents per share, compared with $99 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding employee severance payments and other one-time items, the company posted a profit of $1.20 per share. By that measure, analysts on average expected 99 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 35 percent to $1.93 billion. Analysts expected $1.99 billion.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)