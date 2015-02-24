LONDON Ashmore Group Plc posted a 37 percent rise in half-year pre-tax profit to 110.7 million pounds ($171.06 million) on Tuesday helped by higher performance fees and a stronger dollar.

Net revenue for the money manager's first half to December 31 rose 22 percent to 164 million pounds despite an 11 percent fall in net management fees of 133 million pounds reflecting a drop in assets under management (AUM).

The emerging markets-focused firm's AUM fell by $11.3 billion to $63.7 billion on outflows of $4.5 billion and negative investment gains of $6.2 billion.

The firm booked performance fees of 7 million pounds, up from 700,000 pounds a year earlier, while a stronger dollar resulted in foreign exchange gains of 21.4 million pounds as against an 18.5 million pound loss a year earlier.

"After a period of volatile asset prices but resilience in economic and political fundamentals, emerging markets offer attractive near-term returns," Chief Executive Officer Mark Coombs, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.6471 pounds)

(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Jason Neely)