Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
LONDON British industrial equipment hire group Ashtead raised its full year profit expectation on Tuesday after strong demand in the United States and Britain helped drive its profits 54 percent higher in the third quarter.
Ashtead, which makes 85 percent of its revenue from U.S. division Sunbelt, posted a pre-tax profit for the third quarter ending January 31 of 80.4 million pounds, up from 53.5 million pounds a year earlier.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.