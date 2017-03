TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to work together to ease tensions in the East China Sea, where the two Asian giants have rival claims to tiny islands controlled by Japan, Kyodo news agency said.

The two leaders held talks on Wednesday on the sidelines of a summit in Indonesia, the latest sign of a thaw between the Asian rivals that came despite an awkward diplomatic backdrop.

