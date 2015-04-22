Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asian-African Conference in Jakarta April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Wednesday to work on improving ties between the two countries, Jiji news agency quoted the Japanese leader as telling reporters.

After the meeting with Xi on the sidelines of an Asia-Africa summit in Indonesia, Abe also said the two leaders agreed to contribute to regional stability and prosperity by promoting "mutually beneficial strategic ties", Jiji reported.

Tensions between Asia's two biggest economies have flared in recent years due to feuds over wartime history as well as territorial rows and regional rivalry. Memories of Japan's past military aggression run deep in China and Beijing has repeatedly urged Japan to face up to history.

But the meeting on Wednesday could promote a cautious rapprochement that began when Abe and Xi met at a summit in Beijing late last year.

(Reporting by Linda Sieg, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)