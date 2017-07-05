UNESCO leaves Great Barrier Reef off "in danger" list
SYDNEY The United Nations cultural body UNESCO has voted to leave the Great Barrier Reef off its "in danger" list despite recent widespread destruction of the World Heritage Site.
TOKYO Heavy rain and overflowing rivers in southern Japan have forced the evacuation of almost 400,000 people, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.
"Rivers are bursting their banks and there are landslides," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.
"This could lead to large-scale damage. The prime minister has ordered us to stay on top of the situation."
In Fukuoka Prefecture, about 375,000 people were ordered to evacuate as swollen rivers threatened to inundate homes.
In neighboring Oita Prefecture, more than 21,000 people have been ordered to leave heir homes, according to NHK.
People forced from their homes were staying in evacuation centers in schools and government buildings on high ground.
Japan's Self Defense Force (SDF) had responded to requests from both prefectures for assistance with the flooding, according to a SDF spokesman.
The heavy rain over the south was forecast to continue into Thursday.
The rain in Japan comes on the heels of a storm system that caused severe flooding across southern China that killed 56 people and cost almost $4 billion in damage.
(Reporting by Stanley White and Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Robert Birsel)
TOKYO A recent law promoting whaling allows Japan to take a key step towards resuming commercial hunting of the giant mammals that are "a great source of food," officials said on Thursday.
PARIS France will take measures to restrict the use of palm oil in the production of biofuels with the aim of reducing indirect deforestation, French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot said on Thursday.