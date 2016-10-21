Children take advantage of the gloomy weather to collect washed up clams brought by crashing waves due to strong winds of Super Typhoon Haima, local name Lawin, along the coastal areas in metro Manila, Philippines October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Children take advantage of the gloomy weather to collect washed up rubbish brought by crashing waves due to strong winds of Super Typhoon Haima, local name Lawin, which they will sell at junk shops along the coastal areas, in metro Manila, Philippines October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A resort worker looks out at a beach at an empty resort as Typhoon Haima strikes Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Children play along an empty beach after Typhoon Haima struck Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, in northern Philippines, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Residents who evacuated their homes due to Typhoon Haima take shelter at an evacuation centre in San Fernando, la Union in northern Philippines, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A volunteer packs relief goods which will be distributed to the victims of Super Typhoon Haima, local name Lawin, at a warehouse in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Voluneteers stack boxex of relief goods which will be distributed to the victims of Super Typhoon Haima, local name Lawin, at a warehouse in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Voluneteers pack relief goods which will be distributed to the victims of Super Typhoon Haima, local name Lawin, at a warehouse in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Residents who evacuated their homes due to Typhoon Haima take shelter at an evacuation centre in San Fernando, la Union in northern Philippines, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Government workers cut branches of an uprooted tree along a road after Typhoon Haima struck Laoag city, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A woman sorts decorative rocks outside her shop toppled during Typhoon Haima, in Pasuiquin, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A utility pole is partially submerged in a river after Typhoon Haima struck San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

A resident walks on an empty road as Typhoon Haima strikes Laoag city, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Government workers cut branches of an uprooted tree along a road after Typhoon Haima struck Laoag city, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A woman stands outside her house which was damaged by a fallen tree during Typhoon Haima, in Bangui, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A worker rests on top of vegetables inside the back of a truck at a vegetable market a day after Typhoon Haima hit La Trinidad, Benguet province, Philippines October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

A boy rests on top of vegetables at the back of a truck at a vegetable market a day after Typhoon Haima hit La Trinidad, Benguet province, Philippines October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

A local miner wades through water as he walks down from a mountain in Benguet a day after Typhoon Haima struck northern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

PAGUDPUD, PHILIPPINESSuper Typhoon Haima, the strongest cyclone to hit the Philippines in three years, toppled power and communication lines, damaged houses and displaced thousands as it made landfall in the north of the country

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Fear of massive damage from the category 5 storm, with destructive 225 kmh (140 mph) winds before it crossed the Cagayan province coast on Wednesday, saw schools and government offices shut in many parts of the main Luzon island and several flights canceled.

Haima weakened over land on Thursday, prompting the weather bureau to lift storm warning signals in some areas. It was expected to exit the landmass via Ilocos Norte province between 0000-0200 GMT and moved out of the country by Thursday evening.

Mina Marasigan, spokeswoman at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said the agency has received several reports of infrastructure damage particularly in Cagayan but so far there were no confirmed reports of any casualties.

"We have received several reports of roofs that were ripped off because of strong winds. Even the operations center of the Office of Civil Defense in (Cagayan) was not spared, she said.

"Power lines have been cut off and mobile phone signals were intermittent."

Isabela Governor Faustino Dy III advised people in his province to stay indoors, including those displaced families in evacuation centers.

"The rivers are still swelling. They must wait for local officials to announce if it is safe to go out," he said in a radio interview.

There were no confirmed typhoon-related casualties yet other than the death of a 70-year-old man who reportedly succumbed to heart attack while in an evacuation center in Isabela.

Haima is the 12th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year. An average of 20 typhoons hit the Southeast Asian nation every year. Super Typhoon Haiyan struck the central Philippines in 2013, killing at least 6,000 people.

(Writing by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Michael Perry)