Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASM International NV (ASMI.AS) ASMI.O reported a fourth-quarter loss as sales at chip dicing and packaging equipment business fell 28 percent sequentially.

Net loss was 22 million euros, compared with a profit of 5 million euros in the third quarter and 15 million euros a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 300,000 euros, according to a Reuters poll.

The firm's order book -- the best indication of future earnings -- was unchanged from the previous quarter at 289 million euros, but fell short of 282 million euros expected by the analysts.

ASMI operates in both the front-end processing, or production of silicon chips; and the back-end, or dicing and packaging of the chips.

Net sales for the fourth quarter fell 9 percent to 320 million euros.

The bulk of ASMI's sales and profits come from its back-end business, which is majority owned by Hong Kong-listed ASM Pacific Technology (0522.HK).

ASMI has been at war with some investors over its valuation since 2006. Its stake in ASM Pacific has been worth more than ASMI's market capitalization.

ASMI's founder and largest shareholder, Arthur del Prado, told investors in May 2012 that he favored splitting up the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker. A spokesman for ASMI said the company would conduct a study into the valuation of the combined operations.

The chip equipment maker is in the final stages of completing the study and will come out with the results before its forthcoming annual general meeting on May 16, Chief Executive Chuck del Prado said in a statement.

