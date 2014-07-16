AMSTERDAM ASML, the world's biggest manufacturer of tools for semiconductor makers, said full-year sales would miss analyst expectations as some clients had delayed purchases and technical difficulties persisted with high-end lithography systems.

ASML supplies most of the world's major chip manufacturers, including Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), and acts as a leading indicator of their fortunes.

Although the company's results exceeded expectations in the second quarter, decisions by some customers to delay capacity expansion and delays to the development of next-generation extreme ultra-violet (EUV) systems would hit full-year sales, ASML said in its second-quarter results statement on Thursday.

It did not detail any potential impact on earnings.

The company had hoped this year to sell eight EUV systems, which use light of a very short wavelength to etch smaller, faster circuits onto chip wafers, but in Wednesday's results it said three of these would be delayed to the following year.

"The full-year miss is the combination of the further delay to EUV systems and on the other hand the weak indications for the fourth quarter," said Guenther Hollfelder, an analyst at Baader Bank. "This combination comes as a surprise, especially regarding the total miss of about 8 percent."

ASML said it expected full-year sales of 5.6 billion euros ($7.6 billion), below the 6.1 billion analysts had been expecting, as customers delayed their purchases into 2015.

Net sales of 1.644 billion euros in the second quarter comfortably exceeded the 1.607 billion euros forecast on average by analysts polled by Reuters. Gross profit at 752 million euros was above the 715 million euros forecast.

"As we discussed last quarter, some customers continue to evaluate the timing of their deliveries to synchronise supply and demand, leading to an adjustment of the fourth quarter shipment forecast," said chief executive Peter Wennink.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Tom Pfeiffer)