Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
LONDON British online fashion retailer ASOS (ASOS.L) posted a further slowdown in quarterly sales growth, with a robust performance in its home market offset by overseas weakness.
ASOS, which has issued three profit warnings this year, said its total retail sales rose 8 percent to 246 million pounds ($385 million) in the three months to Nov. 30, its fiscal first quarter.
That compares to a rise of 15 percent in the fourth quarter of the firm's previous financial year.
UK retail sales increased 24 percent, while international sales declined by 2 percent, hit by adverse currency movements.
"International trading conditions remain challenging," chief executive Nick Robertson said in a statement on Tuesday.
"We have commenced investment into our international pricing and have started to roll out our zonal pricing capability, which combined will help us to address our international performance."
ASOS has guided to sales growth of 15-20 percent in its 2014-15 year, with growth more weighted to the second half.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.