Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Endurance Specialty Holdings' (ENH.N) increased offer to buy Aspen Insurance Holdings (AHL.N) was rejected for the second time but the insurer said it was willing to launch a proxy fight to get the deal done.
Endurance said on Monday it raised the offer by $2.00 to $49.50 per share, giving Aspen shareholders the option of taking cash or shares or a combination of both.
The offer values Aspen at $3.2 billion.
Endurance said it would call for a special general meeting of Aspen shareholders, where they would consider a proposal to increase the size of Aspen's board to 19 from 12 members. This would result in a majority of Aspen's directors standing for election next year.
Aspen shares rose as much as $46.85 on Monday. Up to Friday's close, they had risen nearly 17 percent since April 14 when Endurance first disclosed its unsolicited bid.
"In addition to grossly undervaluing Aspen, the proposal represents a strategic mismatch and, based on our conversations with major clients and brokers, would result in significantly greater dis-synergies than Endurance claims," Aspen Chairman Glyn Jones said in a statement.
Reuters reported last month that Endurance was considering increasing its offer to acquire Aspen Insurance to around $50 per share.
Endurance said Morgan Stanley had committed to provide a $1.0 billion bridge loan to fund the takeover.
The company had previously said it would fund the acquisition partly through proceeds of $1.05 billion from a placement of new shares to investors led by CVC Capital Partners Advisory and its affiliates.
Aspen's shares closed at $45.33 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.