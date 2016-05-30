AMSTERDAM Insurer ASR IPO-ASRN.AS, which is being re-privatised by the Dutch state, on Monday set an indicative price range in its initial public offering that values it at 2.7 billion euros to 3.3 billion euros ($3 billion to $3.7 billion).

The indicative price per share is 18-22 euros for 52.2 million shares, or 35 percent of the total, with an overallotment option of 7.8 million shares, which would bring the offering up to 40 pct.

The state would raise between 1.08 billion euros and 1.32 billion euros, assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option for the IPO on June 10.

Although ASR, the country's fourth-largest insurer, does not normally release quarterly earnings, it said on Monday that it had a first quarter pre-tax profit of 132 million euros, up from 128 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Its book value dipped slightly to 4.2 billion euros.

Chief Executive Jos Baeten described the result in a statement as "solid" and in line with recent performance.

In February ASR reported a 25 percent rise in full-year 2015 operating profit to 521 million euros ($580 million).

"We are ready for a publicly listed future," Baeten said.

The company also noted on Monday its solvency ratio under Europe's new Solvency II rules is around 185 percent at March 31, unchanged from year end. Analysts look to the figure as an indication of an insurer's ability to pay dividends.

ASR, the insurance operations of the former Belgian financial group Fortis, was nationalized by the Dutch state together with ABN Amro (ABNd.AS) during the 2008 financial crisis.

However, ASR's own financial stability was never in question and the state has always said it would eventually be re-privatised. It is the Netherlands' largest disability insurer, and a major seller of property and casualty, funeral and health insurance.

