NEW YORK U.S. money managers showed their strongest demand in more than a year for euro zone debt in March, a sign that concerns about the European crisis may be ebbing.

A Reuters poll of 14 U.S.-based fund management companies released on Thursday revealed the firms allocated 20.6 percent of their global bond investments to the euro zone, a 15-month high.

Those same firms, which were surveyed between March 20 and 28, decreased their U.S. and Canadian bond holdings to an average of 57.4 percent, the smallest percentage in the last 15 months.

U.S. bonds are overpriced compared with the rest of the world right now, said Christopher Brown, chief investment officer of Pax World Funds. He added that the euro zone's bond market is attractive for its high yields.

Risk has made a huge comeback this year on signs of improvement in the U.S. economy, including job growth, and investors' appetite for yield continues due to the Federal Reserve's accommodative stance.

This week, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled that a supportive monetary policy will stay in place even as the U.S. unemployment rate improves.

Investors' willingness to go out along the risk curve has also been whetted by the easing crisis in the euro zone.

Greece secured a second bailout earlier this month after completing a debt restructuring - the biggest ever - that imposed losses of more than 74 percent on private investors and helped the country avert an immediate disorderly default.

Borrowing costs for other indebted euro zone states have also fallen after the European Central Bank injected a trillion euros of cheap three-year funds into the banking system.

"The modest preference to sovereign issuances in our fixed-income portfolio is partially driven by the likelihood that as risk mitigates in Europe, despite continuing structural concerns, we anticipate some narrowing of spreads between the periphery and core nations," said Douglas Gordon, senior investment strategist for North America at Russell Investments.

A narrowing of spreads between bonds of different risk ratings implies that the market is factoring in less risk.

Equities still had plenty of fans in March.

Managers invested 65.4 percent of their assets in stocks, down slightly from 65.6 percent in February.

There was an increase in exposure to U.S. and Canadian equities by more than one percentage point, from 58.8 percent in February to 60.1 percent in March, and a decrease in exposure to euro zone equities, from 14.5 percent to 11.9 percent.

Pax World Funds' Brown said equities are attractive because they offer higher dividend yields than bond yields, and that some dividends have the potential to rise.

In the global bond category, firms continued to allocate the majority to government bonds, although they decreased their exposure to 42.2 percent from 44 percent in February.

Higher-yielding investment grade corporate bond allocation increased to 34.7 percent from 33.8 percent in February. Investment-grade corporate bond issuance has had its strongest first quarter ever, at $274.5 billion (172.8 billion pounds), beating the previous 2007 record of $272.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Investment-grade bonds offer attractive yield premiums, and their higher quality is favorable given the risk of a growth slowdown in upcoming quarters, said Gary Schlossberg, senior economist at Wells Capital Management.

(Reporting By Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Ashrith Rao Doddi and Rahul Karunakar; Editing by Catherine Evans)