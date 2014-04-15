Associated Materials Group Inc (IPO-ASMG.N), a maker of home-building products, said on Tuesday it had decided to withdraw its plans for an initial public offering.

Last July, the company, owned by buyout firm Hellman & Friedman LLC, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO of up to $100 million. (link.reuters.com/qem69t)

The Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio-based company did not specify a reason for pulling its IPO plans. (r.reuters.com/kar58v)

Hellman & Friedman bought Associated Materials for $1.3 billion from Investcorp and Harvest Partners in 2010.

Associated Materials, a maker of vinyl and aluminum siding and vinyl fencing under brands such as Gentek and Alpine Windows, was among several building products companies looking to go public last year to tap the recovering U.S. housing market.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Barclays, UBS Investment Bank and Deutsche Bank Securities were the underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)