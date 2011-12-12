MELBOURNE Australia's Whitehaven Coal (WHC.AX) agreed a $2.5 billion takeover of Aston Resources AZT.AX and a local coal explorer on Monday, creating the nation's biggest independent coal miner which could itself become a juicy target for global predators.

The tie-up, designed to tap into booming Asian coal demand, is the latest in Australia's hottest deal sector and involves one of the country's most colorful rags-to-riches mining magnates, former electrician Nathan Tinkler.

Tinkler's Aston owns 75 percent of the Maules Creek project, which lies close to Whitehaven's mines in New South Wales state. With Aston's assets, Whitehaven production will soar from 6 million tonnes a year in 2012 to 25 million tonnes by 2016 when about 60 percent of output will be coking coal for steel mills.

The combined group would overtake A$4.8 billion New Hope Coal (NHC.AX), which itself is on the block.

Investors said the deal made sense as there should be attractive savings from merging Whitehaven and Aston assets.

"It could make them a juicier target," said Peter Chilton, an analyst at Constellation Capital Management. "It's very logical to combine all the assets, because they're all next door to each other."

Whitehaven Managing Director Tony Haggarty, who will lead the combined group, estimated the combination would yield "several hundred" millions of dollars in benefits, mostly from better utilization of port and rail facilities and marketing opportunities from blending Whitehaven and Aston coals.

TINY PREMIUM

Aston shareholders will receive 1.89 Whitehaven shares for each Aston share. After existing Whitehaven shareholders receive a special dividend of A$0.50 a share, the deal values Aston at A$2 billion ($2 billion), or A$10.05 a share.

That was just 3 percent above Aston's close last Friday, a slim premium that Aston's deputy chairman, Mark Vaile, defended, calling it a one-time opportunity to combine adjacent assets.

"There's nothing else on offer at the moment," he said.

Aston's managing director, chief financial officer and another board member all quit last month. Asked if their surprise exit was due to disagreement over the firm's valuation, Vaile said only that those officials had not seen this proposal.

Whitehaven has also agreed to buy unlisted coal explorer Boardwalk Resources, also partly owned by Tinkler, Aston's founder and chairman. It is offering 85.88 million Whitehaven shares, worth around A$500 million, plus up to 34 million more shares if Boardwalk wins mining leases on two projects.

Shares in Aston rose 1.4 percent to A$9.90 on Monday. Whitehaven shares fell 2.1 percent to A$5.64.

The combined group will overtake New Hope Coal (NHC.AX) as Australia's top listed coal company. Worth A$4.9 billion, New Hope itself is on the block.

Some analysts believe Whitehaven is looking to make itself a more attractive takeover target after failing to sell itself earlier this year, but others say the bigger company may be tougher for a predator to swallow.

"Bigger doesn't automatically make you more attractive. If you're big and cheap, maybe," said Patersons Securities analyst Andrew Harrington.

The boards of Aston and Whitehaven backed the deal unanimously, and Whitehaven said it had already secured support for the deal, expected to close in April 2012, from shareholders representing about 43 percent of Whitehaven shares.

"I believe the merged entity will represent an extremely attractive investment of scale in the rapidly consolidating Australian listed coal sector and is positioned to deliver substantial synergy benefits to shareholders," Tinkler said in a statement.

Tinkler, now a billionaire car enthusiast as well as owner of race horses and a major rugby league club at the age of just 35, holds 32 percent of Aston, worth around A$658 million under the deal.

Aston bought Maules Creek for A$480 million from Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L) in February 2010. It has since sold a combined 25 percent of the project to Japan's Itochu Corp (8001.T) and Japan's Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) (9513.T) for A$715 million.

Tinkler, a low profile investor until he took over as executive chairman of Aston last month, was notably absent from two briefings on Monday and will not take a board or management role in the merged group, of which he will own 19.6 percent.

Whitehaven is being advised by Goldman Sachs and Grant Samuel. Aston is being advised by UBS and Credit Suisse, while Morgan Stanley and Queen Street Capital are advising Boardwalk.

($1 = 0.9830 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)