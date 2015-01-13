Blue Apron hires bankers for IPO: sources
SAN FRANCISCO Blue Apron, the biggest U.S. meal kit company, has hired investment bankers to lead its 2017 initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
FRANKFURT Sportscar maker Aston Martin said it hired former Porsche and BMW executive Michael Mingshan Peng to head its China operations from February.
Peng is a Chinese national who was educated at Tongji University in Shanghai and who was previously head of sales at Porsche China, Aston Martin said. Porsche is a unit of Volkswagen.
Andy Palmer, appointed chief executive of the luxury British marque in October 2014, said: "Aston Martin is in the midst of its most significant and ambitious period of investment to date, and Michael will be instrumental in leading the China dealer network through this exciting time."
MILAN UniCredit has devalued its stake in banking industry bailout fund Atlante by 80 percent, a document on its website showed, indicating Italy's biggest bank has little hope of recouping money invested to prop up failing rivals.