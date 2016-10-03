Alternative medicine might help treat premature ejaculation
Complementary and alternative medicine options may help men manage premature ejaculation, according to a new review of existing research.
LONDON Britain's AstraZeneca said it had licensed a potential medicine for inflammatory diseases to Allergan for an upfront payment of $250 million and potential additional payments of up to $1.27 billion.
AstraZeneca said the drug developed by its global biologics research and development arm MedImmune was being testing as a treatment for moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease and was ready to start trials for ulcerative colitis.
Amgen Inc, which has been collaborating with MedImmune on developing the medicine, will receive a third of all payments and royalties received from Allergan, AstraZeneca said on Monday.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)
Complementary and alternative medicine options may help men manage premature ejaculation, according to a new review of existing research.
Elderly patients who get treated for illnesses or injuries in the emergency department (ED) are at risk of increased disability for up to six months afterward, a recent study suggests.
Fathers are conspicuously absent from studies that test the best ways to prevent and treat obesity in children, according to an analysis of research done in the past decade.