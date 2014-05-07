Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
LONDON AstraZeneca, fighting a $106 billion (62.44 billion pounds) bid approach from Pfizer, is talking to other companies as it seeks a partnering deal for its experimental Alzheimer's drug.
Briggs Morrison, global head of medicines development, said AstraZeneca was talking to companies with more experience of Alzheimer's about a deal to share development of its so-called BACE inhibitor drug, which is set to enter late-stage Phase III development.
A deal to share Phase III costs and share eventual profits was probably the easiest approach, he told reporters on Wednesday, but AstraZeneca could also out-license the product and take a royalty on any eventual sales.
AstraZeneca believes its BACE inhibitor could potentially sell as much as $5 billion a year, but it gives it only a 9 percent chance of success on a risk adjusted basis given the high failure rate in the disease sector.
The British company on Tuesday set out its defence against the Pfizer takeover, touting its strong long-term growth potential as an independent company.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.