LONDON U.S. regulators are to fast-track the review of a new use of AstraZeneca's heart drug Brilinta, meaning it could get the green light in the third quarter to be given to patients with a history of heart attacks.

The drugmaker said on Wednesday the decision by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reflected the potential of Brilinta to address an unmet medical need by reducing risks for patients who had a heart attack one to three years previously.

The FDA grants a priority review when a medicine has scope to provide significant improvements in the treatment.

AstraZeneca is relying on Brilinta, which it believes can sell $3.5 billion annually by 2023, to help offset a wave of patent losses on older drugs. The product was a central plank in its defense against a takeover bid by Pfizer last year.

