China's H7N9 bird flu death toll at 47 in March: government data
BEIJING China reported 47 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in March, the national health authority said on Wednesday, compared with 61 deaths in February.
LONDON The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted breakthrough therapy designation to AstraZeneca's biggest new drug hope durvalumab as a treatment in bladder cancer, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.
The experimental medicine is a so-called PD-L1 therapy that fights cancer by boosting the immune system.
Breakthrough therapy designation expedites the development and review of medicines intended to treat serious or life-threatening diseases.
Durvalumab is also being developed as a treatment for lung, head and neck, gastric, pancreatic, liver and blood cancers. It faces competition from rival products made by Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck and Roche.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)
BEIJING Jing Qi, a part-time presenter on the live streaming platform Huajiao, underwent cosmetic surgery in March to improve her chances of becoming an internet celebrity.