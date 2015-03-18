A man walks past a sign at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON AstraZeneca said on Wednesday its experimental lung drug PT003 for chronic lung disease had proved successful in two final-stage Phase III trials, boosting hopes for the company's respiratory pipeline.

The drug, which AstraZeneca acquired after buying Pearl Therapeutics two years ago, combines a long-acting beta-2 agonist (LABA) and a long-acting muscarine antagonist (LAMA). AstraZeneca plans to file PT003 for approval commencing in 2015.

Rival firms also have LAMA/LABA drugs that are more advanced than PT003, but AstraZeneca's drug is administered with a pressurized meter-dose inhaler instead of a dry-powder inhaler, which may suit elderly patients in particular.

